Brewers grab Memorial Day win over Cardinals

There’s no other way to say it right now. The Milwaukee Brewers are the National League’s hottest team. The Crew knocked off the St. Louis Cardinals 8-3 on Memorial Day for the seventh win in the past eight games.

The Brewers now hold a 4.5-game lead over second place Chicago and are owners of the best record in the National League.

Advertisement

The pitching has been good, and the lineup has been excellent as of late. The month of May was thought of as one of the toughest of the season for the Brewers, with nearly every game coming against opponents at or above the .500 mark. Milwaukee has thrived, going 18-7 with two games remaining in the month.

After the season started with the Brewers feasting against lesser competition and struggling against good teams, Milwaukee has upped its play, winning five consecutive series, going 14-4 in that stretch.

In Monday’s victory the Brewers followed the same recipe they’ve used all season for victories. Take the lead early, and turn it over to one of the best bullpens in baseball late.

Starting pitcher Brent Suter pitched five innings while allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six. He also helped out with his bat, clubbing a two-run double in the fourth inning to push Milwaukee’s lead to 4-0.

Outfielders Christian Yelich and Ryan Braun both had good days as well. Yelich was 2-for-4 on the afternoon with his sixth home run of the season and Braun finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored.

The Brewers and Cardinals play the second game of this three game set on Tuesday night at Miller Park. Zach Davies is on the hill for Milwaukee and Michael Wacha is the probable starter for the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. CT.

Comments

comments