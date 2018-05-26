Last strikes: Brewers 17, Mets 6

MILWAUKEE – Seventeen last strikes for the 17 runs scored by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 17-6 win over the New York Mets on Saturday evening at Miller Park.

1. The game started about as poorly as possible for the Brewers. Starting pitcher Chase Anderson didn’t record his first out until his 29th pitch of the game, and the Crew trailed 3-0 before they came to bat.

2. Anderson was forced to make 46 pitches in the first inning and only lasted 3.2 innings before being pulled in favor of reliever Dan Jennings after allowing a Wilmer Flores single in the fourth. The final line on Anderson wasn’t great as he allowed five runs in the time he spent on the mound.

3. Luckily for Anderson, Milwaukee’s lineup certainly came to play on Saturday afternoon. After allowing three runs in the top half of the first, the Crew quickly struck back for three runs in the home half of the frame. They started putting up crooked numbers in the first inning and didn’t stop.

4. The Brewers scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings, three runs in the fifth, and finally exploded for seven runs in the seventh inning to take a 17-6 lead.

5. The top of the lineup for Milwaukee did quite a bit of damage. Lorenzo Cain finished the day 3-for-4 with a double as well as a pair of walks, three runs scored and an RBI. He grounded out in the first inning and then reached base in his next five plate appearances.

6. Cain now holds a six-game hitting streak in which he has batted .417 (10-for-24). Reaching base five times on Saturday also tied a career-high for the outfielder.

7. Christian Yelich was also outstanding for the Brewers. He was a home run short of the cycle, finishing 3-for-5 with a walk, three runs scored, and three driven in.

8. It wasn’t just the top of the lineup that was productive, however. Every batter in Milwaukee’s lineup – with the exception of starting pitcher Anderson – finished the day with at least one hit and one run batted in.

9. Offensive outbursts like this don’t happen often, before Saturday Milwaukee’s season-high for runs in a game was 12. In fact, 17 or more runs had only been scored in two games in all of Major League Baseball this season prior to Saturday.

10. Milwaukee is now 8-2 in the last 10 games and 12-4 in the last 16. This marks the first time that the Brewers have been 13 games over .500 since August 27, 2014 when they were 73-60.

11. The Brewers have been playing great baseball as of late. There’s no questioning that. The best part for this team is that it all seems sustainable. Teams are going to go through peaks and valleys during the course of the 162-game season.

12. There will be a point again this season when Milwaukee losses two-of-three or three-of-four. Regardless of that, the Brewers certainly look like they’re for real.

13. The early season qualms about Milwaukee was that the team had feasted on weak competition and struggled against above .500 teams. At the time, that was true. Since the month of May started – the month that was littered with games against above .500 teams and playoff contenders – the Brewers have played their best baseball. Milwaukee has gone 16-7 in the month, with all but six of the games coming against teams that entered the day at or above the .500 mark.

14. This team is going to almost certainly finish the month in first place in the National League Central Division, which is arguably the best in baseball. Four of the five teams in the division are above .500. But the Cubs, Cardinals, and Pirates all trail Milwaukee by four games.

15. Any of those four teams would be the division leaders in other divisions across baseball. Instead, they’re trying to chase down the Brewers.

16. It’s a long season, that’s not something that’s to be forgotten. With that being said, the Brewers are here for the long haul.

17. The Brewers and Mets will wrap up this four-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m. CT. Milwaukee will send right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (3-1, 3.32 ERA) to the mound and the Mets will counter with righty Zack Wheeler (2-4, 5.32 ERA).

