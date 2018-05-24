Wisconsin to play home-and-home series vs Pittsburgh

Wisconsin has added another power conference team to its future schedule.

The school announced Thursday morning it had agreed to a home-and-home series with Pittsburgh. The first game will be played at Camp Randall Stadium in 2026 and the second game will be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh in 2027.

The Panthers are 3-0 against the Badgers, but the two sides haven’t played since 1967 when Pittsburgh won 13-11 in Madison.

Current Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst started his head coaching career at Pittsburgh in 2012, going 19-19 in three seasons before coming back to the Badgers. Offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph, quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr, tight ends coach Mickey Turner, running backs coach John Settle and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield were all a part of Chryst’s staff in some capacity in Pittsburgh.

With the addition of the Panthers, here’s a look at Wisconsin’s future matchups with Power 5 schools:

2020: Notre Dame (Green Bay)

2021: Notre Dame (Chicago)

2022: Washington State

2023: @ Washington State

2024: Virginia Tech

2025: @ Virginia Tech

2026: Pittsburgh

2027: @ Pittsburgh

2029: @ UCLA

2030: UCLA

