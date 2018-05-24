Packers add veteran tight end

The Green Bay Packers have dipped back into the free agent market for another tight end.

Veteran Marcedes Lewis posted a picture of him signing his contract with Green Bay early Thursday night.

A first-round pick in 2006, Lewis had spent his entire 12-year career with the Jacksonville Jaguars before becoming a free agent this offseason. He’s started 157 of 170 games, catching 375 passes for 4,502 yards and 33 touchdowns. Though not the receiver he was earlier in his career, Lewis is still considered among the better blocking tight ends in the league and was a major part of Jacksonville leading the league in rushing.

Lewis joins a unit that was lacking any kind of support behind Jimmy Graham and Lance Kendricks, and he becomes the fifth veteran free agent the team has signed at the position in the last three years.

Green Bay finished its first week of OTAs on Wednesday and will get the second week started next Monday.

