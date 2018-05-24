Giannis Antetokounmpo earns All-NBA honors

For the first time since the mid-1980s, the Milwaukee Bucks have put a player on an All-NBA Team in consecutive years.
The league announced its all All-NBA teams on Thursday, and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was a second-team pick for a second straight year. The 23-year-old becomes the first member of the franchise to earn All-NBA honors in back-to-back years since Sidney Moncrief did so in the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.
An All-Star starter for a second consecutive season, Antetokounmpo had career-highs in points (26.9) and rebounds (10.0) per game, while helping Milwaukee make the playoffs again.
Antetokounmpo got 28 first-team votes, the most of anyone not to make it.
Here are the full All-NBA teams:
First team
James Harden | Houston
LeBron James – Cleveland
Anthony Davis – New Orleans
Damian Lillard — Portland
Kevin Durant – Golden State
Second team
Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee
Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City
Joel Embiid – Philadelphia
LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio
DeMar DeRozan – Toronto
Third team
Stephen Curry – Golden State
Victor Oladipo – Indiana
Karl-Anthony Towns — Minnesota
Jimmy Butler – Minnesota
Paul George – Oklahoma City