Giannis Antetokounmpo earns All-NBA honors

For the first time since the mid-1980s, the Milwaukee Bucks have put a player on an All-NBA Team in consecutive years.

The league announced its all All-NBA teams on Thursday, and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo was a second-team pick for a second straight year. The 23-year-old becomes the first member of the franchise to earn All-NBA honors in back-to-back years since Sidney Moncrief did so in the 1984-85 and 1985-86 seasons.

An All-Star starter for a second consecutive season, Antetokounmpo had career-highs in points (26.9) and rebounds (10.0) per game, while helping Milwaukee make the playoffs again.

Antetokounmpo got 28 first-team votes, the most of anyone not to make it.

Here are the full All-NBA teams:

First team

James Harden | Houston

LeBron James – Cleveland

Anthony Davis – New Orleans

Damian Lillard — Portland

Kevin Durant – Golden State

Second team

Giannis Antetokounmpo — Milwaukee

Russell Westbrook – Oklahoma City

Joel Embiid – Philadelphia

LaMarcus Aldridge – San Antonio

DeMar DeRozan – Toronto

Third team

Stephen Curry – Golden State

Victor Oladipo – Indiana

Karl-Anthony Towns — Minnesota

Jimmy Butler – Minnesota

Paul George – Oklahoma City

