Early college football lines have Wisconsin as an underdog

Wisconsin was a favorite in every regular season game it played last season on the way to a 12-0 record. If the Badgers are going to duplicate that mark, they are likely going to have to pull a few upsets.

The South Point Sportsbook in Las Vegas released point spreads for a number of the biggest games of the year in college football and four of Wisconsin’s contests were listed.

The Badgers have owned the Big Ten West for much of its four-year existence, winning it three times. Most expect them to do it again in 2018, so it should be no surprise they are 5-point favorites at Iowa on Sept. 22 and 17-point favorites over Nebraska on Oct. 6.

The games where they could be an underdog come later, starting with a trip to Michigan on Oct. 13. The Wolverines are listed as 3-point favorites in that matchup. About a month later, Wisconsin travels to Penn State and South Point has the Nittany Lions as 4.5-point favorites.

Wisconsin is 3-4 as an underdog during coach Paul Chryst’s three years.

