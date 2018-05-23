Video of Sterling Brown arrest released

The City of Milwaukee Police Department has released the body camera footage from the January 26, 2018 arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown.

Brown was tasered and arrested over a dispute with police involving a parking spot early in the morning of January 26. The video can be seen below.

Advertisement

Statements from Brown, the Milwaukee Bucks, and the City of Milwaukee Police Department have all been released as well.

Brown released his statement via Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The Bucks followed with an official press release moments later.

The City of Milwaukee Police Department apologized at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon shortly the footage of the arrest was released. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales stated that after an internal investigation the officers who acted inappropriately have been disciplined internally.

“I am sorry this incident escalated to this level,” Morales told the media. He did not take any questions from reporters.

Brown plans to file a civil lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department.

Brown played in 54 games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged four points per game in 14.4 minutes played. In the playoffs Brown saw action in three games of Milwaukee’s first round loss to the Boston Celtics.

Comments

comments