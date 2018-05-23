Brewers crush the D-backs, now off to best 50-game start in franchise history

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers used a seven-run fourth inning to blow open a tight game and went on to beat Arizona 9-2, completing a three-game sweep of the Diamondbacks.

Offense explodes

Milwaukee had the bases loaded in the first inning, but managed only one run. The Brewers had two base runners in the third inning, but couldn’t get anything across. Finally, in the fourth, the floodgates opened against Arizona’s Zack Godley.

Jesus Aguilar singled home a pair of runs, before Travis Shaw drilled a three-run home run, his 12th on the year. Milwaukee wasn’t done, though, as Tyler Saladino singled in a run and an error on the play brought another in. In all, the Brewers batted around and scored seven runs, tied for the most in a single inning this year for the club.

“I think it can be very dangerous,” Shaw said of the team when its clicking on all cylinders. “Offensively, we struggled early on [in the season], but this past week you’ve see how quickly this offense can strike. It’s literally up and down the order [and] a different guy every day.”

Brent Suter plenty good enough

He gave up a pair of home runs, but otherwise Brent Suter had another really nice outing. He made it 5 2/3 innings, giving up those two runs on four hits and striking out six. It improved his record to 4-3 on the year and he’s allowed just three runs over his last 11 1/3 innings of work.

“I’m feeling, mentally and physically, like I’m getting into that season mode, that groove mode, where I’m more in control out there,” Suter said. “I’m going to my strengths better and feeling like I’m attacking better out there.”

What a start

The win pushed Milwaukee to 31-19 on the year, the best 50-game start in franchise history.

“It’s cool,” pitcher Jett Bandy said of the accomplishment. “I don’t really like looking at numbers and stuff like that in the middle of the season. We’ll reflect on that when the season is over with, but that’s definitely a cool accomplishment.”

Bandy’s sentiment was shared by manager Craig Counsell.

“It’s a nice thing to talk about,” Counsell said. [But] we’re on to the next series.”

Milwaukee has caught fire of late, going 15-6 since being swept in a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field late last month. It has left the Brewers with the best record — as this is being written — in the National League and sitting in first place in the NL Central. But, as was a theme after their third straight win, no one is that excited or surprised with where they are right now.

“It’s the Cubs’ division until someone else says otherwise,” Shaw said. “But I feel like we’re in a good spot right now. We’re playing good. We’ll just try to keep it going this weekend.”

Roster moves

Counsell noted after the game that veteran Ryan Braun and starting pitcher Zach Davies would be activated off the 10-day disabled list and be available for the first game of a weekend series against the New York Mets on Thursday. To make room, the team optioned pitcher Brandon Woodruff and first baseman Ji-Man Choi to Triple-A.

