Chase Anderson pitches well, Brewers hit 3 HRs in 4-2 win over Arizona

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers continued their strong play of late with a 4-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Miller Park, giving them a National League-best 29 wins on the season.

Chase Anderson returns

Advertisement

After missing a pair of starts while on the disabled list, the Brewers’ top option returned to the mound Monday night. And other than a rough first inning, in which he threw 26 pitches and walked in a run, Anderson pitched really well.

“I thought he threw the ball well in the first inning,” manager Craig Counsell said. “He wasn’t missing badly. They were just narrow misses. I thought it took him a little bit to get the curve ball going, but I thought he still threw the ball well that inning. Maybe it helped him just throwing a bunch of pitches that inning and getting into a groove after that.”

That appeared to be what happened, as Anderson did not allow another hit until the sixth inning, a solo home run by Jake Lamb. In between, he at one point retired 11 straight batters, and the only base runner came on a walk in the fifth inning. He exited the game after six innings of work, allowing two runs on three hits to pick up his fourth win of the year.

“I would say a little bit of rust,” Anderson said of his first inning. “Obviously, I felt really good. I just wasn’t commanding the ball like I wanted to.

“I think it was kind of good for me to get out there and throw a lot of pitches, because it helped me…get into a groove and continue to put up zeros up on the board. That was my job today.”

Freddy Peralta filled in nicely for Milwaukee when Anderson went on the disabled list, but having your No. 1 pitcher back in the rotation is good news for a hot Brewers team that just became even tougher to deal with.

Winning with home runs

Zack Grienke had allowed three or more home runs just 12 times in 390 careers starts. That number is now 13 after Monday night. Milwaukee got a 2-run shot from Travis Shaw in the bottom of the first inning, and then Domingo Santana and Lorenzo Cain each had solo homers off the former Brewers’ pitcher, the first time he’s allowed three in a game this season.

Milwaukee clearly benefited from having seen Grienke just last week when he limited the Brewers to one run on four hits.

“When you see a guy that close together you kind of know what he going to do,” said Shaw, who leads the team in home runs with 11. “I thought, for the most part, we were pretty disciplined on balls down in the zone. Luckily a few of us got a couple balls up and put good swings on it.”

Corey Knebel back in the 9th

For the first time since March 30, manager Craig Counsell handed the ball to Corey Knebel in a save situation and he delivered a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth.

“Everybody was waiting for him to get back out there,” Shaw said. “He looked like the old Corey right there.”

Knebel, an All-Star a season ago, suffered a hamstring injury at the beginning of April that kept him out of action until May 9. He’d pitched in four games since returning, but none in his customary closer role. Still, he looked right at home, getting the first batter to ground out, striking out the second and then getting another ground ball to end the game.

“We’ve been planning on using him back there, but we haven’t had…a situation like that for a week or so,” Counsell said. “He’s been throwing the ball really well since he’s been back, so [we] had no hesitation whatsoever [putting him out there].”

What’s next?

Milwaukee and Arizona will matchup Tuesday night in game No. 2 of a three-game series at Miller Park.

Related

Comments

comments