Brewers return home from 10-game road trip

The Milwaukee Brewers just finished the longest road trip of the year with a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Despite the loss in the final game of the trip, the Brewers finished with a 7-3 record and series wins against the Colorado Rockies, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Minnesota Twins.

With both Ryan Braun and Eric Thames on the disabled list, Jesús Aguilar has seen regular time at first base and been extremely productive. He hit home runs in all three games against Minnesota, including a pair in Friday night’s victory. Aguilar now has seven home runs and 20 runs batted in on the season in 102 at-bats.

Advertisement

Milwaukee (28-19) now sits in first place in the National League Central Division with a 1.5 game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Brewers now will begin the longest home stand of the season beginning on Monday with a three-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. That will be followed with a four-game weekend set against the New York Mets and a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals before hitting the road once again.

Chase Anderson is set to return from the DL (illness) on Monday night to start against Arizona.

Related

Comments

comments