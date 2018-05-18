Pro soccer coming to Madison

Professional soccer is coming to Madison.

During an event held at Breese Stevens Field on Thursday night, it was announced Madison had been awarded a franchise in the newly formed third division of the USL. They are one of four teams so far, with the others being based in Georgia, Arizona and South Carolina.

“We’re proud to welcome Madison to USL Division III and to have Wisconsin’s state capital leading Midwest expansion for USL Division III,” USL CEO Alec Papadakis said in a release. “The future of professional soccer in the Midwest lies in markets as strong and vibrant as Madison, making the city an ideal pillar for our league in the region.

Big Top Soccer, led by Vern Stenman, Conor Caloia, Jim Kacmaricik and Steve Schmidt, will serve as the ownership group. If those names sound familiar, they should, as Stenman and Caloia oversee the management of the Madison Mallards and three other clubs in the Northwoods League, while Schmidt is the owner of the Mallards and three other teams.

The games will be played at Breese Stevens Field, but not before significant renovations are completed. The Madison City Council approved a new year 10-year contract with Big Top Events, run by Stenman and Caloia, with $1.3 million in improvements for the facility.

Though passionate about the game, the ownership group decided to go outside the family for a talent evaluator, hiring Peter Wilt as managing director.

“We’re building this from the bottom up,” Wilt said. “It’s the world’s game, but this will be Madison’s team.”

The team will start playing games in March of 2019, and Wilt hammered home the idea that the team belongs to the fans and they’ll fight to put the best product they can on the field.

“Together we will build the club. Together we will make this club known and respected throughout the land,” Wilt said. “Together we will live Wisconsin’s motto through this club — Forward!”

You can find more information here about the team, including what the renovations will look like at Breese Stevens and to buy tickets.

