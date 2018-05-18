Report: Milwaukee among potential landing spots for veteran pitcher

The trade deadline is still more than two months away but reports are already surfacing about potential targets for the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports, the Brewers are among the most likely landing spots for Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels. That’s after The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the Rangers have told clubs they are open for trades.

Now in his 13th season, Hamels would give Milwaukee a left-handed starter near the top of its rotation, something they don’t currently have. His contract could prove too much for the Brewers to take on, though, as according to Rosenthal, he’s making $22.5 million this year and is due $20 million next year. But that might not be the biggest problem. According to the MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, Hamels would have to approve the trade because Milwaukee is not among the nine teams he can be traded to without his permission.

Hamels has been solid this year, posting a 3.38 ERA while going 2-4 for a struggling Rangers squad.

The Brewers are currently tied for the most wins in the National League with 26, while also sitting just a 1/2 game back of Pittsburgh for the lead in the NL Central.

