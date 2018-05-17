Packers announce the signing of second-round pick Josh Jackson

The Green Bay Packers are down to just one unsigned draft pick.

The team announced Thursday morning that it had signed second-round pick Josh Jackson to his rookie deal. Thought by some has a first-round pick, the cornerback slid to the Packers at No. 45.

Advertisement

“We were pretty surprised Josh lasted as long as he did,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on the second night of the draft. “He’s a long corner with excellent balls skills.”

An Iowa product, Jackson started just one year for the Hawkeyes because of a pair of NFL caliber players in front of him. But he made that one year count, grabbing eight interceptions, the most of any player in the country.

Jackson, along with first-round pick Jaire Alexander, figures to battle for a starting spot in a revamped Green Bay secondary.

The only remaining unsigned pick is inside linebacker Oren Burks, who was taken in the third round.

Related

Comments

comments