Brewers place Ryan Braun on the DL

Ryan Braun is headed to the disabled list.

The Milwaukee Brewers placed the veteran on the 10-day DL retroactive to Monday with tightness in his back. Braun had missed the last three games. It’s his first trip to the DL since last May, when he had two different 10-day stints.

Advertisement

A corresponding roster move has yet to be made.

Playing a mix of first base and in the outfield, Braun is batting just .222 on the season with five home runs and 20 RBIs, though he has proven clutch in several instances with game-winning hits.

With Braun out, it means even more time for first baseman Jesus Aguilar, who is batting a team-high .308 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

Milwaukee is in the midst of its longest road trip of the season. After going 5-2 against Colorado and Arizona, the Brewers now head to Minnesota to face the Twins in a weekend series.

Related

Comments

comments