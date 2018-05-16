Reports: Bucks hire Mike Budenholzer as coach

The Milwaukee Bucks have their new head coach.

As first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the organization has hired Mike Budenholzer to oversee the team.

A longtime assistant coach with the San Antonio Spurs, Budenholzer spent the last five seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks. There, he made four playoff appearances and was named the NBA’s Coach of the Year in 2015. The 48-year-old went 213-197 with the Hawks, but just 17-22 in the postseason, including one trip to the conference finals.

The Bucks reportedly interviewed at least six candidates for the job before settling on Budenholzer. He met with the team on Tuesday and then, according to Zach Lowe, had breakfast with stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton on Wednesday.

Budenholzer takes over a team that many think is on the rise and one that will be playing in a brand new building next season. It’s a franchise that has made the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, including pushing Boston to seven games in the opening round this year. With Antetokounmpo, he’s got one of the top 10 players in the NBA, while Middleton is among the more underrated wing players in the game.

Budenholzer replaces Jason Kidd, who was fired midseason. His assistant, Joe Prunty, served as Milwaukee’s interim coach and was not retained.

