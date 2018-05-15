Report: Packers not interested in Dez Bryant

Depending on your opinion of Dez Bryant, this will make your day or really make you upset.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, despite the Green Bay Packers being a logical landing spot for Bryant, the former Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver isn’t expected to sign with them.

“They do not seem to be in on him,” Rapoport said of the Packers. “And at this point, [they] aren’t expected to be.”

When Bryant was released earlier this year, many pegged Green Bay as somewhere he could end up, but the lattest round of chatter came courtesy of his former teammate, Jason Witten. The former Cowboys’ tight end, now working for ESPN, said on Adam Shefter’s podcast that he thought Bryant would eventually end up going to Green Bay.

Though he hasn’t had 1,000 yards receiving since 2014, there are some that think Bryant could revive his career with quarterback Aaron Rodgers throwing him the ball, especially with Davante Adams and Randall Cobb the only established wide receivers on the roster. But the Packers spent three draft picks on wide receivers and signed tight end Jimmy Graham in free agency. It appears they will let those moves play out as opposed to bringing in someone else from the outside.

