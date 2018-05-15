Packers sign first-round pick Jaire Alexander

Green Bay has nine of its 11 draft picks under contract.

First-round pick Jaire Alexander signed his rookie deal Tuesday, according to the Packers.

The 18th pick of the draft, Alexander is expected to battle for a starting spot in a revamped secondary. The Packers traded 2015 first-round pick Damarious Randall to Cleveland and allowed safety Morgan Burnett to walk in free agency. The team then added veteran cornerback Tramon Williams, before drafting Alexander and second-round pick Josh Jackson.

“The competition in the cornerback room, and just the whole defensive back room, is vastly improved [from] where it’s been the last two years,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the draft.

The only remaining unsigned picks are Jackson and linebacker Oren Burks, the team’s third-round pick.

