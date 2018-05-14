Milwaukee Bucks eye Budenholzer for coaching vacancy

The Milwaukee Bucks completed the initial round of interviews for the team’s coaching vacancy last week. They have decided to focus efforts on hiring former Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer, according to ESPN.

Budenholzer is also being courted by the Toronto Raptors, after coach Dwane Casey was let go late last week following Toronto losing in the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers in four games.

The Bucks interviewed a number of candidates for the vacancy, including Budenholzer, Monty Williams, Becky Hammon, Steve Clifford, and David Blatt.

Milwaukee will meet with Budenholzer for the second time on Tuesday, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

