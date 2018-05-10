Wisconsin loses another commitment in 2019 class

For the second time in the last two weeks, Wisconsin has lost a commitment in the Class of 2019.

Early Wednesday evening, 3-star wide receiver Nolan Groulx announced on Twitter that he had de-committed from the Badgers.

Advertisement

“I would like to thank Coach (Ted) Gilmore, Coach (Paul) Chryst and Coach Saeed (Khalif) for all they have done for me,” Groulx wrote in the tweet. “I wish all the other commits that I have built a relationship with the best of luck. At this time I am going to de-commit from the University of Wisconsin and open my recruitment back up.”

The Cornelius, N.C., native initially committed to the Badgers last June over offers from Duke, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest and others.

Groulx’s decision comes in the wake of safety Bryson Shaw doing the same thing. He announced his decision April 28 and immediately committed to Ohio State. It leaves the Badgers’ class at seven members.

If there is one group that can handle a de-commitment it is wide receiver. The Badgers will have 10 scholarship players at the position this fall and only two are upperclassmen.

Related

Comments

comments