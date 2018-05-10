Brewers close home stand with loss to Cleveland

The Milwaukee Brewers finished a five-game homestead with a 2-3 record after splitting two games with the Cleveland Indians.

After taking the first game of the series 3-2, the Brewers fell to the Indians 6-2 on Wednesday afternoon. Junior Guerra started for the Brewers, pitching five innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out nine. He was hurt by the long ball as he allowed a three-run home run to Cleveland outfielder Tyler Naquin as part of a four-run fourth inning.

Advertisement

It was difficult for the Brewers to generate much offensively against Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco pitched a complete-game, allowing just two runs on five hits while striking out 14 on the day. Outfielder Lorenzo Cain collected Milwaukee’s only extra base hit on the afternoon, a double in the eighth inning.

The loss dropped Milwaukee to 21-16 on the season, tied for second place in the NL Central.

The Brewers now begin an 11-day, three-city road trip against the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night at 7:40 p.m.

News and Notes

The Brewers made two roster moves on Wednesday prior to the game against the Cleveland Indians. The Brewers placed pitcher Wade Miley on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right oblique suffered in his start on Tuesday night. Milwaukee also placed utility man Nick Franklin on the 10-day DL with a strained right quad suffered Tuesday night while beating out a potential double-play. It was Franklin’s season debut after spending the beginning of the season in the minor leagues.

Milwaukee activated closer Corey Knebel from the disabled list prior to the game on Wednesday against the Indians. He pitched one inning against Cleveland Wednesday afternoon allowing a solo home run to Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor.

Tyler Salidino was also re-called from Triple-A to take the place of Franklin. He did not play on Wednesday.

The Brewers are also expected to activate reliever Boone Logan from the disabled list on Thursday prior to Milwaukee’s game in Colorado. Logan has missed the entire season to date with a left triceps injury.

The 10-game, three-city road trip for the Brewers is the longest of the season. After a four-game series in Colorado, the Crew will travel to Arizona for a three-game set and then wrap things up in Minnesota against the Twins for three games.

After the road trip, the Brewers will have a season-high 10-game homestead against Arizona, the New York Mets, and St. Louis Cardinals.

Related

Comments

comments