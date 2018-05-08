Brent Suter homers in Brewers’ 3-2 win over Cleveland

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee hit a pair home runs, including one from a relief pitcher, as the Brewers took care of Cleveland 3-2 on Tuesday night at Miller Park.

Injuries hit

It was a bad day on the injury front for Milwaukee. It started before the game when news came down that Mauricio Dubon, one the Brewers top prospects, was done for the year with a torn left ACL. That was followed by Milwaukee placing catcher Stephen Vogt on the 60-day disabled list with a potentially season-ending shoulder injury. The Crew then lost starter Wade Miley 19 pitches in with an oblique strain and second baseman Nick Franklin to a quad injury in the fourth inning. Both of them will go on the disabled list.

Add these to DL stints for pitchers Zach Davies, Jimmy Nelson and Corey Knebel, along with first baseman Eric Thames, and it’s clear Milwaukee is having a tough year injury-wise. The latest hits come at an inopportune time as the Brewers hit the toughest part of their schedule.

“We were getting close, especially on the pitching front, to getting healthy,” Counsell said. “And [now] we go down another [two] guys. We’ve got moves to make, obviously, and guys to activate, but we’re trying to get to full strength.”

Milwaukee does get a bit of good news as Counsell said they’ll activate Knebel off the disabled list in time for Wednesday’s game against Cleveland.

Bullpen shows up…again

Milwaukee’s bullpen has been among its best attributes this season, and the Brewers got another great effort from them on Tuesday. Suter, in relief of Miley, went 4 2/3 innings giving up two solo homers, but was pretty good otherwise. Jeremy Jeffress, Dan Jennings and Josh Hader didn’t allow a base runner the rest of the way.

“They all did a nice job. There were no base runners after the fifth for them,” Counsell said. “They got 12 outs for us. Twelve outs in a row.”

Going yard

Corey Kluber had never given up a home run to a pitcher. Brent Suter had never hit a home run. Both of those things are no longer true. Not after Suter took Kluber deep in the third inning. And it wasn’t just a lucky one that barely made it over the fence. It was a no-doubter off of Cleveland’s ace that had Twitter blowing up.

Suter didn’t save his highlights strictly for offense. He also made one of the defensive plays of the year for a pitcher, diving to catch a bunt and then throwing out the runner at second for a double play.

Neither act was conventional, but Suter isn’t conventional.

“Brent’s a strong dude, man. It’s sometimes a little awkward looking and a little different looking as that dive showed you in the third inning,” Counsell said. He’s a strong a man. He really is. I don’t think anybody expected that, but he put a good swing on a ball.”

What’s next?

Milwaukee and Cleveland will close out their short two-game series Wednesday afternoon at Miller Park.

