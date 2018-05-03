Report: Bucks have their list of head coaches they plan to interview

Milwaukee has its list of head coaching candidates and could add several more names before deciding on Jason Kidd’s permanent replacement.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks list of candidates they plan to interview include Steve Clifford, Mike Budenholzer, Monty Williams, David Fizdale and David Blatt. Wojnarowski said it’s possible they’ll interview several more candidates after that.

All five of the names listed are former head coaches, including three – Clifford, Budenholzer and Fizdale – that were leading teams this season before parting ways with their clubs.

The need for a new coach comes after a largely disappointing season for a club that had high expectations coming in. Kidd was fired after a 23-22 start and replaced by assistant Joe Prunty. Following a nice to start to his tenure, Milwaukee could never put it all together down the stretch and fell in seven games to a beat up Boston Celtics team in the first round of the playoffs.

The coach they choose will inherit one of the top-10 players in the game in Giannis Antetokounmpo and an underrated Khris Middleton, but also a flawed roster that has a lot of money tied up in players that aren’t difference makers and uncertainty around the future of restricted free agent Jabari Parker.

