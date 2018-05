Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard joined The Joe and Ebo Show on Wednesday morning to talk about his 2nd Annual Garding Against Cancer Signature Event that will be held this Saturday, junior Ethan Happ going through the NBA draft process, the recovery of freshman guard Brad Davison from shoulder surgery and optimism about the team heading into next season.

For more information about the signature event, visit the Garding Against Cancer website.

