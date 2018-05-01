Hader’s historic night helps Brewers snap losing streak

Josh Hader entered the game with the Brewers holding a 6-5 lead with one out in the seventh inning. From the moment Hader stepped on the mound until the end of the game no Cincinnati hitter put the ball in play. He faced nine batters, striking out eight of them, he also walked a batter.

Hader became the first pitcher to record a save of less than three innings and strikeout eight batters since saves became an official stat in 1969.

Advertisement

After a quiet weekend offensively, Milwaukee plated six runs in the win. They had only scored two runs after being swept in a four game series against the Cubs.

Lorenzo Cain and Manny Piña both hit home runs, and Domingo Santana drove in two runs on a double in the seventh inning that gave Milwaukee the lead for good.

The Brewers and Reds are back in action on Tuesday night for the second game of a three game set. Chase Anderson (2-2, 2.86 ERA) will start for the Brewers and Homer Bailey (0-3, 4.19) will take the hill for the Reds. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. CT.

Related

Comments

comments