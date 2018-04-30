Plenty of Wisconsin flavor in 2019 mock drafts

The 2018 NFL Draft is in the books, so many have turned their attention to 2019. That includes the folks that put together mock drafts. And based on a few we’ve looked at, there appears to be a lot of respect for the talent on Wisconsin’s roster for this upcoming season.
Here’s a taste of where some publications have current Badgers going next April:
RG Beau Benzschawel
CBSSports.com: No. 19 (first round)
Houston Chronicle: No. 20 (first round)
The Sporting News: No. 13 (first round)
Land of 10: No. 12 (first round)
RT David Edwards
CBSSports.com: No. 16 (first round)
SB Nation: No. 8 (first round)
Houston Chronicle: No. 22 (first round)
The Sporting News: No. 25 (first round)
Land of 10: No. 32 (first round)
WalterFootball.com: No. 20 (first round)
OL Michael Deiter
CBSSports.com: No. 27 (first round)
Bleacher Report: No. 31 (first round)
The Sporting News: No. 24 (first round)
Draftwire.com: No. 28 (first round)
LB T.J. Edwards
SB Nation: No. 21 (first round)
The Big Lead: No. 30 (first round)
The Sporting News: No. 26 (first round)