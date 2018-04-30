Brewers news and notes after being swept by Cubs

It was a rough weekend in Chicago for the Milwaukee Brewers to say the least. After entering the Windy City on an eight game winning streak, the Crew left with a four game losing streak.

Offense was the issue for the Brewers as they scored only a total of two runs in the four game series. Milwaukee scored a pair of runs in a 3-2 loss on Friday night, but other than that they failed to score, being shutout in the other three games.

Pitching was hardly the issue for Milwaukee as the Brewers didn’t allow more than three runs in any of the four games against the Cubs. Chase Anderson had the best start in the series for Milwaukee, pitching seven innings of one-run ball on Thursday night in Milwaukee’s 1-0 loss.

None of Milwaukee’s starters allowed more than two earned runs in any of the four games but the offense just couldn’t get going.

The Brewers continue their nine game road trip on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds with a three game set.

Pitching Probables

Game 1, Monday 6:10 p.m. CT: Jhoulys Chacin (2-1, 3.99 ERA) vs. Brandon Finnegan (0-2, 8.03 ERA)

Game 2, Tuesday 6:10 p.m. CT: Anderson (2-2, 2.86 ERA) vs Homer Bailey (0-3, 4.19 ERA)

Game 3, Wednesday 6:10 p.m. CT: Wade Miley (season debut) vs Luis Castillo (1-3, 7.85 ERA)

News and notes

After starting the season on the disabled list due to a groin injury, Miley is set to join the Brewers starting rotation in place of LHP Brent Suter. Suter is now being moved to the bullpen. Miley finished up his rehab stint at AA-Biloxi with a 1-1 record and a 3.09 ERA over three starts.

Milwaukee is required to make a move on both that 25-man and 40-man rosters for Miley to be available on Wednesday. There has been no word announced on what that will be.

