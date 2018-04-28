Wisconsin loses commit in Class of 2019

Wisconsin’s 2019 recruiting class has one fewer member.

3-star safety Bryson Shaw announced Saturday on Twitter that he had de-committed from the Badgers and flipped to Ohio State.

Advertisement

“After many talks with my family, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided to switch my commitment from Wisconsin to The Ohio State,” Shaw wrote in a tweet. “Personal family matters have called for me to be close to home. I love and thank the Wisconsin community for [accepting] me.”

Shaw committed to Wisconsin in January and a week later he was offered by Ohio State.

His de-commitment leaves the Badgers with eight players in their 2019 class.

Related

Comments

comments