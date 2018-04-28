Five Wisconsin players selected in 2018 NFL Draft

With the 2018 NFL Draft having come and gone there were five Wisconsin Badgers that heard their name called as they were selected by various NFL franchises.

Here are the players from the University of Wisconsin that were selected in the draft, with their team, overall selection, and round:

CB Nick Nelson, Oakland Raiders, No. 110, fourth round

TE Troy Fumagalli, Denver Broncos, No. 156, fifth round

DB Natrell Jamerson, New Orleans Saints, No. 164, fifth round

LB Jack Cichy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 202, sixth round

LB Leon Jacobs, Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 230, seventh round

The following players signed with teams after the draft concluded as undrafted free agents

LB Garret Dooley, Minnesota Vikings

FB Austin Ramesh, Arizona Cardinals

DL Alec James, Arizona Cardinals

Nelson went highest of all the former Badgers, as expected. Although if not for a knee injury during a pre-draft workout he would have likely been drafted higher than he was.

Cichy last played for Wisconsin during the 2016 season, which was cut short due to a torn pectoral muscle. He then missed the entirety of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.

All five players selected from Wisconsin attended the 2018 NFL Combine. In total, Wisconsin had six players at the combine, with linebacker Garret Dooley as the lone player in attendance that was not selected in the draft.

More former Badgers including Derrick Tindal and Joe Ferguson are expected to sign with teams as undrafted free agents. This list will be updated to reflect that as they are reported.

