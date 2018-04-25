Brewers: 1B Eric Thames expected to miss extended time with thumb injury

The Milwaukee Brewers have lost their home run leader.

The team announced Wednesday afternoon that first baseman Eric Thames had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left thumb. He was injured in Tuesday night’s win at Kansas City.

Advertisement

According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the injury could keep Thames out any where from six weeks to two months. General manager David Stearns told reporters, including MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, that surgery is likely for Thames but they expect him back for a “significant” portion of the season.

Thames was off to another hot start this year. He leads Milwaukee with seven home runs and is tied for second with 13 RBIs, while batting .250. His replacement on most nights figures to be Jesus Aguilar, though Ryan Braun has also spent time at first base this year. Aguilar has just 35 at-bats this season, but is hitting .429 with one home run and five RBIs.

Pitcher Bradon Woodruff has been recalled from Triple-A to take Thames spot on the 25-man roster.

Related

Comments

comments