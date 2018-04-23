Wisconsin lands a transfer

Wisconsin has landed a transfer.

Houston safety Collin Wilder announced Monday night on Twitter that he was joining the Badgers.

“Grateful for another opportunity,” Wilder tweeted. “Without so many people it wouldn’t be possible. I’m betting all in on myself.”

Wilder played in just two games last year before a season-ending knee injury. As a true freshman in 2016, he played in 13 games, mostly on special teams.

A 3-star recruit coming out of Katy, Texas, the 5-foot-11, 195-pound Wilder had an offer from the Badgers but ended up staying close to home.

Wilder will have to sit out this season, but will have two years of eligibility remaining.

