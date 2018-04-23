Brewers television analyst Davey Nelson passes away

Davey Nelson, a former All-Star infielder, coach, and television analyst of the Milwaukee Brewers has passed away, the team announced. He was 73.

Nelson joined the Brewers as a coach in 2001 and remained in that position until 2006 when he transitioned to the broadcast booth.

“Davey took every opportunity to turn a casual introduction into a lifelong relationship, and his legacy will live on in the positive impact he had on the lives of so many people,” Brewers CEO Rick Schlesinger said in a statement.

Nelson’s playing career spanned 10 seasons, spending time with the Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, and Washington Senators/Texas Rangers. Nelson made the 1973 All-Star Game as a member of the Rangers.

