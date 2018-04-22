Last shots: Bucks 104, Celtics 102

MILWAUKEE – Twenty-five last shots for the 25 minutes played by Bucks forward Jabari Parker in Sunday’s 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

1. The BMO Harris Bradley Center is in its final days of housing Milwaukee Bucks basketball, but the team made sure on Sunday that at least one more game will take place inside the building they’ve called home since 1988.

Advertisement

2. Milwaukee’s 104-102 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday was in doubt until the final buzzer when Marcus Morris’ shot bounced off the rim. This came after Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored his 27th and final point on a tip-in with 5.1 seconds remaining to give the Bucks the lead for good.

3. Milwaukee led by as many as 20 points early in the third quarter, but unlike Game 3, the Celtics were able to find their way back to ultimately take a 100-99 lead in the fourth quarter.

4. Boston’s Jaylen Brown carried his team back into the game as he scored 10 of his game-high 34 points in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t enough for Boston as Khris Middleton and Antetokounmpo combined for 50 points for Milwaukee.

5. The Bucks also got strong play off the bench for the second straight game. Jabari Parker, Thon Maker, and Matthew Dellavedova made key contributions for the Bucks.

6. The first half of the game may have been the best of Parker’s career. He scored 12 points on seven shots to bolster the Bucks’ offense. His offensive contributions are something that are expected as it’s widely known that his best attribute is his ability to seemingly score whenever he feels.

7. What needs to be taken away from Sunday’s game – especially the first half – was Parker’s ability to defend. He had a pair of steals, three blocks, and five rebounds in the first half. It was the best he’s looked defensively since he put a Milwaukee uniform on, and it’s not particularly close.

8. “We’ve been saying from the beginning that we need him. He is one of the best scorers in the league and one of the best players. For him to come off the bench for us, it is a huge boost. We just want to be ready and stay locked in,” Middleton said of Parker’s effort on Sunday. “It wasn’t [going] for him on the offensive end early, the defensive end is really what got us going. He came in, he was locked in and did a great job of guarding his man and helping guys.”

9. When Parker entered the game, the Bucks were trailing 12-5. They outscored the Celtics 46-23 in the remainder of the first half. Parker wasn’t on the floor for all of those minutes, obviously, but with him on the floor the Bucks were a plus-19. That was second on the team, falling behind only Thon Maker.

10. Playoff Thon may officially become a thing. At least inside the Bradley center it is. On Sunday Maker played nearly 31 minutes, which is the second most time on the floor he has gotten in a single game in his career.

11. Offensively, Maker scored eight points, including a pair of threes, which is nothing much to write home about. On the defensive end of the floor, however, Maker was a force again as he finished with five blocked shots for the second consecutive game.

12. Friday night, Dellavedova made a difference defensively, frustrating Boston guard Terry Rozier. Sunday was much of the same in terms of his contribution. He also had one play that can be looked at as a key reason as to why the Bucks came away with the victory.

13. Middleton scored to put the Bucks up 22-17 at with 1.2 seconds remaining in the first quarter. It was a relatively routine, with a nice pump fake to split the Jayson Tatum and Shane Larkin double-team. It’s what came next that set the tone for the rest of the first half.

14. Morris took the ball out of bounds after the Middleton make, and in an attempt to save time — and potentially get a shot up before the quarter expired – rolled it to Larkin. This was the first mistake on the play. Larkin lost track of Dellavedova, which was the second mistake Boston made. Dellavedova raced in, picked up the ball, and threw up a shot off the glass as time expired that bounced in to give the Bucks a 24-17 advantage after one.

15. It’s easy to pick out a single play in a one possession game and say “well, if this would have happened different then things would have been different.” This was the exact play in this game for the Celtics.

16. That’s not to say the Bucks would not have won the game if that play had never happened, there’s no telling how the teams would have executed down the stretch if the Bucks had two less points to their total. But in a game that finished with just a margin of two, it’s easy to look at that winning play and attribute it as a big reason why the Bucks won.

17. Every opportunity that Maker has, he uses to fire up the crowd at the Bradley Center. It seems as if he feeds off that energy, which is not something uncommon for role players. The challenge will be for Maker, Dellavedova, and Parker to replicate this effort inside the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday for Game 5.

18. This was a great win for Milwaukee, make no mistake about it. There are still plenty of areas to improve for them, however. The end of game execution needs to be better than it was on Sunday, specifically.

19. Eric Bledsoe had another poor game but felt the need to be the one dictating offense as time winds down. That needs to be a time when Antetokounmpo has the ball in his hands. If it isn’t Antetokounmpo, it needs to be Middleton at the very least.

20. With 1:11 left in regulation, and the Bucks clinging to a 99-98 lead, Bledsoe held onto the ball until there were six seconds remaining on the shot clock. He then tried to get the ball to Antetokounmpo who had the smaller Jayson Tatum posted up but threw the ball out of bounds.

21. Things like this simply cannot happen down the stretch for the Bucks if they expect to win on the road. Immediately following this is when Boston took the lead.

22. While Antetokounmpo ended up with the game-winning basket by virtue of a tip-in as the clock ticked down, it came off of a missed shot by Malcolm Brogdon.

23. Look, Brogdon is a nice player, and hit a huge 3-pointer a couple possessions prior, but Antetokounmpo needs to be the one with the ball in his hands. On that possession, arguably the most important of this season, he didn’t.

24. The most popular saying around the state of Wisconsin for the past 10 days has undeniably been “Bucks in six.” Sunday’s win ensures that there will be a Game 6 in Milwaukee on Thursday, but for the one-time prediction of Brandon Jennings to come true, the Bucks need to find a way to steal Game 5 on the road.

25. The Bucks and Celtics will play in Game 5 of this best-of-seven series on Tuesday night in Boston. The start time has not yet been announced by the NBA. Talk to you then.

Related

Comments

comments