A look at the Packers 2018 schedule

The Green Bay Packers schedule is coming into focus in the hours before it’s officially released.



According to a mix of reports, including ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, this is what the schedule will look like for Green Bay in 2018.



Week 1: Sept. 9 vs. Bears

Week 2: Sept. 16 vs. Vikings

Week 3: Sept. 23 at Washington

Week 4: Sept. 30 vs. Bills

Week 5: Oct. 7 at Lions

Week 6: Oct. 15 vs. 49ers

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 28 at Rams

Week 9: Nov. 4 at Patriots

Week 10: Nov. 11 vs. Dolphins

Week 11: Nov. 15 at Seahawks

Week 12: Nov. 25 at Vikings

Week 13: Dec. 2 vs. Cardinals

Week 14: Dec. 9 vs. Falcons

Week 15: Dec. 16 at Bears

Week 16: Dec. 23 at Jets

Week 17 Dec. 30 vs. Lions



Opening at Lambeau Field, the Packers will kickoff their 100th year celebration by taking on the Bears in a matchup that is the most-played in NFL history. They will follow that by hosting Minnesota and their new quarterback Kirk Cousins in Week 2.



Games against the Buffalo Bills (Week 4) and a Monday-night matchup with San Francisco (Week 6) close out the first half of the home schedule.



Then comes a six-week stretch where Green Bay will be at home just once, a game against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 11. The other games during that period include road games at the Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings. Three of those teams were in the playoffs last season, while Seattle has owned Green Bay at home.

The Packers will finish with three of their final five games at home, including the season finale against Detroit for the third season in a row.

