Eric Thames hits another HR as Milwaukee beats Cincinnati

Eric Thames was the only offense Milwaukee needed in a 2-0 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday afternoon.

About 16 hours after hitting a 2-run home run that proved to be the only runs in Tuesday night’s win against the Reds, the first baseman was back at it, drilling another 2-run shot in the bottom of the third inning. It was his seventh of the season, and he’s now got 12 home runs against Cincinnati since the start of the 2017 season. That’s tied with Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees (Orioles) for the most against a single opponent in that span.

It proved to be enough because of the second straight shutout for the Brewers — their first at home since 2013. Zach Davies went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three hits, walking a pair and striking out two. It was second quality start this season and he picked up his first win of the year.

Reliever Dan Jennings got Milwaukee out of a jam when he replaced Davies sixth and then Jacob Barnes came on for the 2-out save, his second on the season.

Outfielder Christian Yelich returned to the lineup after being out since April 4 with an oblique injury. He went 1 for 2 with a pair of walks, and also made an impressive sliding catch early in the ball game.

The win moved Milwaukee back above .500 on the year at 10-9.

The Crew will open a 4-game series with the Miami Marlins on Thursday night at Miller Park.

