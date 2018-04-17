Aaron Rodgers responds to report he’s frustrated with the Packers front office

Aaron Rodgers channeled Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid late Tuesday morning when asked about his reported frustration with not being consulted on personnel matters by Green Bay’s front office.

“You have to trust the process,” Rodgers said, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. “And the process works.

Advertisement

“They’re paying me to play quarterback to the best of my abilities. Their job descriptions are to handle [personnel matters].”

According to a report from Yahoo’s Charles Robinson, the Packers quarterback is said to be unhappy that there was no communication about personnel moves that impacted him, including the release of friend and wide receiver Jordy Nelson, along with the departure of quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt. Robinson suggested the friction could impact the potential of Rodgers signing a contract extension this offseason.

“I think there is interest on both sides in getting something done,” Rodgers said in a video posted by PackersNews.com’s Aaron Nagler. “They’ve obviously made a number of statements over the offseason but, again, my focus is here. I have a fantastic agent who takes care of anything associated with my contract. There’s just nothing to report right now.”

Rodgers was back in Green Bay this week as the Packers began their offseason workouts.

Related

Comments

comments