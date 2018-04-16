Brewers fall 10-4 to the Reds

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers are below .500 for the first time since last April following a 10-4 loss to Cincinnati on Monday night at Miller Park.

Three observations from the loss:

Advertisement

Brewers’ pitchers hurt by big innings

Make it 10 straight appearances without a quality start for Brent Suter. The lefty wasn’t bad Monday night, but he couldn’t avoid the one big inning, giving up three runs in the second. He went three more innings after that, and he would have made it to the sixth, but manager Craig Counsell decided to have Eric Sogard pinch-hit for him in the bottom of the fifth with two men in scoring position.

“He got a couple pitches in the middle of the plate in the second inning and they took advantage of it,” manager Counsell said. “Other than that, he was pretty sharp.”

Suter took the loss to fall to 1-2 on the year.

His replacement, Oliver Drake, did not fare well in relief. After allowing just one run in his first six appearances this year, he gave up six runs in just an inning of work as the Reds built a 9-0 lead through six frames. He had a chance to get out of it with just one run across but a single from the opposing pitcher — Luis Castillo — opened the floodgates.

In total, the Brewers gave up 10 runs to an offense that had 44 runs in 15 games coming in.

Playing shorthanded

A brutal start to the season injury wise certainly played into what happened Monday. Milwaukee was without a number of preferred starters, including Ryan Braun, Eric Thames, Christian Yelich and Manny Pina. Add in losing Corey Knebel to the disabled list in the first week of the season, and beginning the year without starter Jimmy Nelson, and things are not going the Brewers’ way. Still, Cincinnati had won all of two games coming into the night. To get dominated the way Milwaukee did is a bad look.

The good news, though, is they should be getting some bodies back soon. Thames injured his groin on Sunday but it turned out to be minor and he’ll avoid a stint on the disabled list. In fact, he could play as soon as Tuesday.

Counsell said Braun, who was used as a pinch-hitter on Monday despite some back tightness, could have played in the field if they needed him to and should be in the lineup for game No. 2 of the series.

There is also an expectation that Yelich, who has been out since April 4 with an oblique strain and has started to do some heavier rehab work, should come off the disabled list in the next few days.

Jacob Nottingham debut

With Pina going to the 10-day disabled list Monday, the Brewers brought up Jacob Nottingham from Triple-A. He made his MLB debut midway through the game, replacing Jett Bandy and he acquitted himself nicely. The 23-year-old drew a pair of walks and scored on a wild pitch. Both of his at-bats were impressive for Counsell, though especially the first one against Reds starter Luis Castillo, who had been lights out much of the night.

“He had two really good at-bats, outstanding at-bats,” Counsell said. “[I’m] happy for him.”

Related

Comments

comments