Report: Green Bay re-signs CB Davon House

Davon House will be back with the Green Bay Packers.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the veteran cornerback has agreed to return on a one-year deal.

A fourth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, House spent four years in Green Bay, starting 14 games and picking off a pair of passes. He left following the 2014 season for Jacksonville, playing well in 2015, grabbing a career-high four interceptions. But he did not have a big role in 2016 and was cut after the season. House re-signed with the Packers last offseason, and despite dealing with injuries much of the year, started 12 games and had one interception.

House gives Green Bay another veteran at the position, joining Tramon Williams, who returned to the Packers after two seasons in Cleveland and one season in Arizona. The other options at cornerback include 2017 second-round pick Kevin King, a rehabbing Quinten Rollins, and a number of younger players like Demtri Goodson, Josh Hawkins and Lenzy Pipkins.

