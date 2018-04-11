Packers release preseason schedule

It’s only preseason, but we know who the Green Bay Packers will be facing when the football season unofficially gets underway in August.

Here’s what’s on tap for the Packers:

Aug. 9-13 vs Tennessee Titans

Aug. 16-20 vs Pittsburgh Steelers

Aug. 23-26 at Oakland Raiders

Aug. 30-31 at Kansas City Chiefs

Green Bay plays a pair of games at Lambeau Field to start the preseason, the first against the Tennessee Titans and the second against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The latter game will feature former Wisconsin outside linebacker T.J. Watt. Green Bay traded out of the first round with Cleveland when Watt was still on the board in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he ended up with the Steelers. Watt had a good rookie year, racking up 54 tackles and 7.0 sacks on his way to earning All-Rookie honors from the Pro Football Writers of America.

The Packers ended up taking cornerback Kevin King in the second round and another former Badgers outside linebacker — Vince Biegel — in the fourth round with the picks they got from the Browns.

The marquee game, if there is such a thing in the preseason, is the trip to Oakland. It’s where wide receiver Jordy Nelson ended up after the Packers cut him earlier this year. Who knows who will be playing in that game, but it will be weird for Green Bay fans to see Nelson in any jersey other than his familiar green and gold No. 87.

Green Bay closes the preseason at Kansas City.

Exact dates and times will be released later this year.

As for the regular season schedule, it’s expected to be released next week.

