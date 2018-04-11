Milwaukee Bucks clinch No. 7 seed

The Milwaukee Bucks clinched the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs after the NBA action finished on Wednesday night.

The Bucks lost on the road to the Philadelphia 76ers 130-95 on the road, the Miami Heat defeated the Toronto Raptors at home, and the Washington Wizards lost to the Orlando Magic.

The Bucks finish the season tied for sixth place with Miami but fall to seventh by virtue of losing the head-to-head matchup 3-0 this season.

In the first round the Bucks will open up against the Boston Celtics, in Boston.

This was seen as the most favorable matchup for the Bucks considering that Celtics all-star guard Kyrie Irving is out for the playoffs due to a knee surgery. Boston will also be without guard Marcus Smart for most or all of the first round due to a thumb injury.

Tying for sixth means that the fate of Milwaukee’s 2018 first round draft pick is now up in the air. The Bucks and Heat will take place in a drawing held by the NBA on Friday, April 13 to determine which team will hold the 16th pick and with team will hold the 17th pick. If the Bucks win the drawing and receive the 16th pick, it will be sent to Phoenix to complete the trade that sent Eric Bledsoe to Milwaukee earlier in the season. If the Bucks lose the drawing and receive the 17th pick it will remain with Milwaukee.

The NBA has not yet announced the start date of Milwaukee first round series with the Celtics.

