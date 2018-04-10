Wisconsin cancels its spring game

Wisconsin has cancelled its annual spring game.

The school announced Tuesday afternoon that due to the possibility of severe weather Friday night, the game had been cancelled and would not be rescheduled.

“The safety of our student-athletes and fans is our utmost priority,” Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “The weather forecast has been pretty consistent in calling for a good chance of rain and thunderstorms on Friday. We thought it was best to make the call early to give the numerous groups involved in the game, including our team, our fans, our media partners and staff, notice of the cancellation as soon as possible.”

Wisconsin also cancelled the Badger Sports Kids’ Fair, which was to be held inside the McClain Center.

“It’s certainly disappointing for our fans who wanted a chance to see our team and for our players who always look forward to playing in Camp Randall,” coach Paul Chryst said in statement. “Unfortunately some things are beyond your control.”

Officials say any fans that purchased tickets via a credit or debit card in advance for the game will have their money refunded automatically.

