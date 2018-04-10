Brewers beat Cardinals in 10 innings

The Milwaukee Brewers entered the ninth inning with a 4-3 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals but failed to close the game out as Dexter Fowler’s sacrifice fly tied the game at 4.

That bit of misfortune didn’t cost Milwaukee the win, however, as St. Louis closer Greg Holland walked four batters in the top of the 10th to gift the Brewers a 5-4 victory.

Matt Albers, filling in for the injured Corey Knebel, pitched both the ninth and 10th innings for Milwaukee, earning the win.

Offensively for Milwaukee, Eric Sogard went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a run scored, and Travis Shaw scored three runs and collected two hits.

The Brewers and Cardinals rematch for the second game of a three game set on Tuesday night in St. Louis. Brent Super is the starter for Milwaukee and Carlos Martinez takes the hill for the Cardinals. First pitch is set for 7:15 PM CT.

