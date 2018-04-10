Aaron Rodgers meets the Dalai Lama

The Goat has met the Llama.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is visiting India and stopped in Dharamsala, HP, to meet the Dalai Lama on Tuesday. A picture from that meeting was posted on Instagram and shows Rodgers with the Dalai Lama holding a football and wearing a Packers hat.

According to Packers.com, Rodgers is in India with his girlfriend, race car driver Danica Patrick, as part of a trip to support the Starkey Hearing Foundation. They provide hearing aids to people around the world that would otherwise be unable to get them.

