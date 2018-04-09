Packers WR arrested at LAX

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning according to TMZ.com.

According to TMZ, Davis made a joke about carrying explosives in his luggage at the Hawaiian Airlines ticket counter while checking in for his flight.

Advertisement

Davis, a 5th-round draft pick in 2016 out of the University of California, has appeared in 27 games for the Packers since he was drafted. Davis’ role has mostly been on special teams as a return specialist.

To read the full report from TMZ click here.

Related

Comments

comments