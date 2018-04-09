Packers announce 100th season celebration plans

Could the Green Bay Packers open the season at home for just the second time since 2012?

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, that’s the hope of President and CEO Mark Murphy. Demovsky reports that as part of the franchise’s celebration of its 100th year, they requested to play at Lambeau Field in Week 1.

“We’re hopeful,” Murphy told ESPN. “I think a home game to start the [100th] season is pretty significant.”

The potential opponents include division rivals Minnesota, Detroit and Chicago, as well as Arizona, San Francisco, Buffalo, Miami and Atlanta. The NFL is expected to release the full season slate next week.

The Packers’ 17-9 win over Seattle last September in the opener was the first time they had opened the season in Green Bay since 2012.

As for the 100-year celebration, the team has a number of activities planned. It includes Lambeau Field live, a traveling interactive exhibit, the Packers Experience, a four-day festival for fans beginning July 26, a documentary called Legacy and a Celebration Weekend that will coincide with the opener and will include a free concert.

The team will also wear a special patch on their jerseys for the entire 2018 season.

You can find more information about the celebration here.

