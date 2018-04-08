Milwaukee Bucks defeat New York Knicks 115-102

The Milwaukee Bucks were without all-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo on Saturday night in New York, but it didn’t matter as the Bucks came away victorious with a 115-102 win.

Guard Eric Bledsoe and forward Khris Middleton each had a team-high 22 points in the win. The Bucks trailed at half, but were able to use a strong fourth quarter from Bledsoe and guard Brandon Jennings to earn the victory.

Antetokounmpo missed the game with right ankle soreness. The Bucks also listed guard Malcolm Brogdon as probable as he waits to return from a torn quad muscle suffered earlier this season. Brogdon is expected to play on Monday night against the Magic.

The Bucks remain in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with the win. Milwaukee and Miami are tied in the standings, but the Heat hold the tiebreaker. The Washington Wizards are a game back of the Bucks in the standings.

