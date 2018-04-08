Brewers place Yelich on DL

The Milwaukee Brewers have placed outfielder Christian Yelich on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to April 5. The team has recalled pitcher Taylor Williams from AAA-Colorado Springs.

Yelich last played in Wednesday’s loss to the St. Louis Cardinals. He made a sliding catch in foul territory into the wall at Miller Park and was later removed from the game for precautionary reasons. He was on the bench for the first three games against the Chicago Cubs before being placed on the disabled list Sunday morning.

On the season Yelich has 10 hits in 26 at-bats for the Brewers. That includes one home run and five runs batted in.

Williams pitched 4.2 innings for the Brewers last year, posting a 1.93 ERA in five appearances.

Yelich is eligible to be activated from the disabled list on April 15.

