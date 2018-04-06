Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel to miss ‘a minimum of six weeks’

Milwaukee Brewers closer Corey Knebel is headed to the disabled list.

The team announced they had placed him on the 10-day DL with a hamstring strain. Later, manager Craig Counsell told MLB Network Radio that Knebel will miss a minimum of six weeks.

Double-A reliever Adrian Houser has been recalled from Biloxi to take his spot on the roster. The 25-year-old hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2015 when he made a pair of appearances for Milwaukee.

Knebel suffered the injury in the ninth inning of Thursday night’s 8-0 loss to Chicago. The All-Star threw a pitch and then crumbled to the ground, immediately grabbing for his left hamstring. Knebel needed to be helped off the field and was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

“It was tough. It was not fun to watch,” reliever Jacob Barnes said after the game. “Obviously, we can only hope for the best with that.”

It remains unclear who will take over the role of closer, though manager Craig Counsell could choose to do it by committee.

Milwaukee hosts Chicago in the second game of a four-game series Friday night at Miller Park.

