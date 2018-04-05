Last shots: Nets 119, Bucks 111

MILWAUKEE – Twenty-four last shots for the 24 free throws attempted by the Bucks in Milwaukee’s 119-111 loss at home to the Brooklyn Nets.

1. This was a missed opportunity for the Milwaukee Bucks. There’s no other way to say it.

2. The Nets stole this one by knocking down 19 3-pointers on the night. Six players knocked down two or more 3s, including Allen Crabbe who buried 5-of-10 from deep. Some of the shots Crabbe knocked down were contested looks where nothing more could have been done, but others were open looks.

3. Nets guard D’Angelo Russell set the tone for Brooklyn early. He had 13 points in the first quarter, including three 3s. Russell had his third highest scoring half of the season with 18 points in the opening 24 minutes.

4. Offensively for the Bucks, forward Khris Middleton had the best night. He finished with 31 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the floor. Middleton also knocked down all 11 free throws he took. He was far from the issue.

5. Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker both struggled from the floor. Each of them posted double-figures in scoring, but they were a combined 13-of-42 shooting, including 0-for-7 behind the 3-point line.

6. “It’s a part of the game,” Parker said of his poor shooting performance. “I’m trying to learn just to play through it and just keep playing the game.

7. “You just keep shooting the good ones. You can’t force it, but you have to keep shooting the good ones,” Parker added on his struggles.

8. The Bucks trailed by as many as 11 points throughout the night. Credit is due for them fighting back and eventually taking a lead in the fourth quarter. This is one of the few games this season that Brooklyn has closed out well.

9. Crabbe knocked down a pair of 3s after the game was tied at 105 with 3:10 left in regulation. That was part of an 8-0 run by Brooklyn that put the game out of reach for Milwaukee. The Bucks only field goal the rest of the way was a layup by Antetokounmpo with 15.6 seconds left while the game was out of reach.

10. The loss drops Milwaukee to 42-37 on the season. The Bucks remain tied with the Washington Wizards at the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

11. With the Kyrie Irving-less Boston Celtics likely to finish as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, the No. 7 seed should be the goal for Milwaukee.

12. “Of course, we want to get the best seed that we can,” Antetokounmpo said following the loss.

13. The highest seed the Bucks can mathematically reach is No. 6, but that isn’t the “best seed” that Antetokounmpo is referring too. Milwaukee wants to matchup with the Celtics in the playoffs. The Miami Heat and Washington Wizards do as well. While no one is likely to come out and say that they’d like to willingly square off with a 50-plus win team in the playoffs, Boston is vulnerable.

14. The Celtics are a terrific regular season team and have been for the past few seasons but have struggled to find victories in the postseason. They’re different in personnel this year, but now Boston doesn’t have Irving for the remainder of the season and playoffs. That’s a huge blow to Boston and swings the door for a potential first round upset wide open. Whichever team – Milwaukee, Washington, or Miami – finishes in seventh place is going to have a significantly better chance of advancing to the other round than the other two.

15. Whichever team finishes in eighth place will take on the Toronto Raptors, the likely No. 1 seed. The Raptors have been suspect in the playoffs at times in the past, but they’re currently healthy and talented. Whichever team finishes with the No. 6 seed will face either Cleveland or Philadelphia. The 76ers are a young, talented bunch, and peaking at the right time. The Cavaliers have the best player in the world in LeBron James.

16. The last time James lost a single game in the first round was on May 6, 2012 when he was a member of the Miami Heat and they lost Game 4 of the first round to the New York Knicks. Antetokounmpo was 17 years old, and nearly 18 months from stepping on an NBA court for the first time. Is it possible the Bucks could break that streak? Sure. Is there much of a chance they win that series? No.

17. That’s what made Thursday night such a missed opportunity for Milwaukee. The Cavaliers did the Bucks a favor by defeating the Washington Wizards 119-115, opening the door to move into a two-team tie for the No. 6 seed with the Miami Heat. The Heat do own the tiebreaker, which would slide Milwaukee to No. 7, exactly where the Bucks should want to be.

18. As for the rest of the season, Milwaukee has to face the New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, and Philadelphia 76ers to finish up the regular season. The Wizards remaining three games are against the Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, and Orlando Magic. The Miami Heat have three games remaining as well, they’ll face the Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Toronto Raptors.

19. Making things more difficult for the Bucks is the fact that they do not own any tiebreakers in this scenario. They lost the season series to the Heat giving Miami the tiebreaker by virtue of head-to-head record. The Bucks did spilt the season series with Washington, but the second tiebreaker in this scenario is record against Eastern Conference opponents. The Wizards currently have a two-game lead in that category. With both teams facing three Eastern Conference opponents to finish the season, the Wizards will hold that tiebreaker if the records of Milwaukee and Washington match.

20. As for the three-way tiebreaker, the Bucks would be on the short-end of that as well. The way three way ties are broken is with a cumulative head-to-head record of games against the two other opponents. The Heat hold a 5-2 record, the Wizards went 4-4 against Miami and Milwaukee, and the Bucks finished 2-5.

21. This means if those three teams all finished with the same record Miami would be the No. 6 seed, the Wizards would finish at No. 7, and the Bucks would be the No. 8 seed.

22. That’s what makes Thursday night’s loss such a missed opportunity. A win would have placed them tied with Miami, and at the No. 7 seed. Instead, the Bucks are in a tough spot with just three games left.

23. All three teams have relatively easy schedules, but things depend on whether or not other teams are resting players as they prepare for the playoffs. All the Bucks can do is attempt to win the remaining games on the schedule and hope for the best.

24. The Milwaukee Bucks are back in action on Saturday night in New York at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks.

