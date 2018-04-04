Packers let another free agent leave

Green Bay has allowed another one of its free agents sign elsewhere.

According to Ian Rapoport, tight end Richard is signing a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers was a third-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft and went on to play 63 games for the Packers. In his four years with the club, Rodgers caught 120 passes for 1,166 yards and 13 touchdowns. One those scores came on a “Hail Mary” in 2016 to beat the Detroit Lions.

His departure means Lance Kendricks will be the only tight end back from last season, though Green Bay did add veteran Jimmy Graham to the mix and will likely draft a tight end later this month.

Rodgers joins safety Morgan Burnett, linebacker Joe Thomas and wide receiver Jeff Janis among free agents that have left this offseason.

