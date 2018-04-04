Milwaukee Bucks beat shorthanded Celtics 106-102

The Milwaukee Bucks were quickly able to put the puzzling loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday night in the rearview mirror on Tuesday. Milwaukee knocked off the shorthanded Boston Celtics in the team’s return to the Bradley Center following a four-game road trip.

All-star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 29 points and made a tremendous block of Boston’s Jaylen Brown in the fourth quarter to help preserve the win. Khris Middleton added in 20 points and nine assists to help the Bucks claim victory.

Advertisement

The Celtics entered the game as winners of the past six games, but were without Kyrie Irving, Marcus Smart, and Terry Rozier III.

The win for Milwaukee moves the Bucks into a tie for sixth-place in the Eastern Conference. Due to tie-breaking scenarios, they would be the No. 8 seed in the playoffs if the season ended today. Milwaukee is tied with the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.

The Bucks are back in action on Thursday night for the second-to-last regular season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center against the Brooklyn Nets. Tip-off is set for 7pm CT.

Related

Comments

comments